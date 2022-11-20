Durgapur (West Bengal): One labourer died while three others were grievously injured in an accident at the Permanent Way Engineering (PWE) section of the Durgapur Steel Plant on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Paltu Bauri while the injured Prasanta Banerjee, Prashant Ghosh and Gopiram. The accident occurred around 10:45 am in blast furnace No. 2 when a container carrying molten iron overturned. The injured were rushed to a private hospital in the city. All those affected are contract workers of Modern Technology company, which was providing its services in Permanent Way Engineering.