Nandigram (West Bengal): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has levelled a serious allegation against West Bengal Minister Akhil Giri, saying that the Minister has made objectionable comments about President Droupadi Murmu while speaking at a meeting in Nandigram of East Midnapore.

WB Min made objectionable comments on President Murmu

The BJP said that the Minister's derogatory remarks against the President were made on November 10 when Martyrs' Day was observed by the Land Eviction Prevention Committee to pay tribute to the martyrs at Nandigram Gokulnagar Shahid Manch. In the dark of night, BJP men allegedly set fire to the Shahid Mancha of the Trinamool-backed Land Clearance Prevention Committee.

It is alleged that Trinamool activists and supporters were beaten up when they tried to stop the goons. After that, Trinamool organized a protest meeting. Front line leaders of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) like Shashi Panja, Kunal Ghosh, Akhil Giri, Soumen Mahapatra and other leaders were present there.

Then Minister Akhil started attacking opposition leader Subhendu at the protest meeting. The minister also threatened to break the opposition leader's hands and ribs. The Minister was then heard saying, "We don't judge people by looks. We respect the office of the President. But what does your (Subendhu Adhikari's) President look like?

By posting this video on Twitter, the BJP claims that this minister has insulted the first citizen of the country. The state BJP tweeted, "Akhil stood in front of State Women and Child Welfare Minister Shashi Panja and made offensive comments about the President. Our President is from Tribal community. This shows that Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool are anti-tribals."