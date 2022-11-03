Khardaha: A man allegedly strangled his wife to death over marital discord in West Bengal's Parganas district on Thursday morning, police said. The accused has been identified as Raja Jana, who lives in a rented house in the Subhas Pally area of Ward No. 16 of Panihati Municipality.

After the incident, the accused surrendered before the Khardah Police Station and asked the cops to arrest him. "I strangled my wife. The body is lying on the floor. Arrest me, sir," he said. According to police, the couple moved to a rented house in the Subhas Pally area a few months ago. For various reasons, there was marital discord between the husband and wife.

Marital strife was almost an everyday affair that peaked on Thursday morning. Raja strangled his wife by wrapping a cloth around her neck and then went to the cops. He narrated the incident of the murder to the police. The police went to the spot and recovered the body of his wife Lakshmi Jana (45). Later, the body was sent to Sagore Dutta Medical College and Hospital for autopsy. An investigation is underway.