Siliguri: West Bengal police have detained a man for allegedly murdering his wife suspecting her fidelity in Siliguri on Sunday. The suspect will be produced in Siliguri court on Monday. Police identified the deceased as Supriya Singh, wife of Sudeep Baishya, and mother of a 4-year-old.

Police said Sudeep on Sunday afternoon brought a profusely bleeding Supriya to Siliguri district government hospital where she died not responding to the treatment. Police said the suspect had had slit his wife's throat after a heated argument earlier in the day when he visited her.

Police said Sudeep who worked in a shop in the Jaleshwari area walked out on her three months ago accusing his wife of having an illicit affair and moved to Jaleshwari area from Sitai in Cooch Behar. The suspect was handed over to the NJP police who began an investigation into this matter.

Sujata Singh, Supriya's sister said, "Sudeep always had a doubt on Supriya. He also used to beat her. Whenever we went to meet Supriya, Sudeep used to insult us as well. We stopped going there. We couldn't imagine that he would kill my sister. We want Sudeep to be hanged till death."

Krishna Chowdhury, Supriya's landlady said, "Supriya used to live alone with he daughter here. They did not pay the rent for the last two and a half months. On Sunday afternoon, Supriya's husband Sudeep came and the couple had a heated argument. The couple used to fight often. I was not at home at the time of the incident. Neighbours informed me."