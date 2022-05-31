Jalpaiguri (West Bengal): A man from West Bengal named Partha Bhattacharya got his right eye vision back after 54 years, post-cataract surgery. Doctor Quazi Alam Naiyar had performed the eye surgery on Bhattacharya.

Partha Bhattacharya a resident of Raykatpara in Jalpaiguri district in North Bengal had been facing problems with his vision back, in the 80s, while he was a student in class VII. It was his teacher who noticed that Bhattacharya was having some problems with his right eye. After speaking to his parents he was taken to a doctor.

Bhattacharya recalls "The doctor examined me and said that I cannot see with my right eye. We were very poor in my childhood days and we couldn't afford to have electricity. So we used to read with the help of a hurricane lamp or an oil lamp. The doctors said that my right eye was defective from birth and reading in low light has aggravated the problem".

From then onwards, Bhattacharya has consulted several doctors across the country but it was of no use. "I have gone to all parts of the country for treatment. On many occasions, people ask me to assist them when they go for treatment in other states and I don't take money from them. I only request them so that I can consult a doctor. I even went to Nepal for treatment," Bhattacharya, who is by profession a journalist, said.

Speaking to ETV Bharat doctor Naiyar said, "There were two problems with his right eye. Primarily it was weak and reading in low light had an effect on his eyesight. Secondly, he had developed cataracts at a younger age and they blocked his vision. Moreover, there is a huge difference in power in his two eyes and this adjustment of power is essential for his eyesight, This is called "Anisometropia". This is not rare but uncommon definitely".