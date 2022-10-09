Gaighata: One person was arrested in Gaighata, situated in West Bengal's North 24 Pargana district, on Sunday after attacking and severely injuring the new husband of his erstwhile wife. The accused, identified as Sukanta Bhadra, attacked the victim, Biswajit Biswas in a fit of rage.

The incident occurred on Saturday night, following which locals rushed to the spot and admitted the victim to a local hospital. According to sources, Sukanta attacked Biswas for what is learned to be his reluctance to accept his wife's new matrimonial life.

Sukanta's ex-wife Rinku got married to Biswas on May 25 this year. The attacker has previously tried to attack Biswas as well, sources further noted.