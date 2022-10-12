Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday handed over the Letter of Intent for the construction of the Tajpur deep-sea port to Karan Adani, representing the Adani Group. The proposed deep-sea greenfield port project entails a total investment of Rs 25,000 crore.

The proposal to issue an LoI to the Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone was accepted by the cabinet back in September. The government, in a release, stated that while the project itself would include an expenditure of close to Rs 15,000 crore, the related infrastructural cost and investment from the state government would amount to another Rs 10,000 crore.

"Adani Group is building the Tajpur port. Similarly, the freight corridor is being built from Dankuni to Amritsar. The area through which this corridor will pass will change the entire demography," Banerjee said at the Bijoya Sammilani event held at Eco Park in Kolkata. The event was also attended by Industry Minister Shashi Panja and Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi.

"Elated to share that @Adaniports has signed an LoI for Tajpur Port, West Bengal's 1st Deep Sea Port. We're poised to build not just a port but a complete infrastructural ecosystem that will become a maritime gateway for entire Eastern India. @MamataOfficial #PortsofProsperity" Karan Adani tweeted out, saying.

The port project looks to connect Bengal-based industries, as well as products from other eastern states and the North East to the international markets via highways and inland waterways, the state government also said.