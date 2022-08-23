Kolkata: West Bengal IPS officer Koteshwar Rao on Tuesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi in connection with the coal smuggling case. As many as eight IPS officers from West Bengal were summoned by the central agency in the coal smuggling case in the state. ED sources said that another IPS officer from Bengal, who was supposed to appear before the agency yesterday, has sought time. ED sleuths claim that they have recovered several documents following a search operation from the house of coal mafia Anup Majhi alias Lala. From there, they got the name of Koteshwar Rao, who was in-charge of the Asansol zone during that time.

Also read: Rujira Banerjee refuses to appear before ED in New Delhi

As a result, they want to interrogate Rao regarding the coal smuggling case. He will be asked if he has any information about coal smuggling during his tenure and why he did not take any legal action despite being in the position. Whether any influential person prevented him from taking legal action is another question that ED detectives want to know. Besides this, ED detectives are trying to find out how any information about the coal smuggling case remained unknown.