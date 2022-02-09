Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government has allocated Rs 500 crore for rural infrastructure development in the state in view of a lack of central funds.

As per a WB government spokesman, the allocation was made at a recent administrative review meeting at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, wherein the chief minister stressed the rural infrastructure development and directed all the state government departments to be specially focused on this issue.

At the meeting, the Chief Minister is said to have reprimanded state Panchayat and Rural Development Minister, Pulak Ray for “underperformance” in the sector. “Although the chief minister admitted that lack of central funds is creating a problem for speedy progress of rural infrastructure development, she at the same time stressed that the lack of funds cannot be an excuse of the government for lack of progress on this count,” the spokesman said.

“Her conviction on this count saw a positive reflection on Wednesday as the state government allotted Rs 500 crore to the department with a directive that the entire proceeds will have to be exclusively utilized for rural infrastructure development,” he added. State government sources said that the additional allocation of Rs 500 crore has been made to bridge the gap following the non- availability of central funds. The funds will be utilized for completion of the ongoing projects under Rural Infrastructure Development Fund, the sources said.

Among the nine departments, the maximum amount of Rs 175 crore of the total allocated funds will go to the State Panchayat and Rural Development Department, since this is the nodal department for rural infrastructure development in the state. The State Public Works Department comes next in terms of amount of allotment at Rs 155 crore while the State Power Department has been allotted around Rs 40 crore. The share for State Water Resources Investigation and Development stand at Rs 35 crore.

The other departments that have been allotted funds in smaller amounts include State Cooperative Department, State Technical Education Department, State Food Department and State Animal Husbandry Department,” said a state government official who did not wish to be named.

