Cooch Behar: A teenager girl and three other women were killed while two others were seriously injured after the car they were traveling in was rammed by a speeding truck in Cooch Behar in West Bengal on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, officials said.

As per the officials, the fatal road accident occurred around midnight near Palpara on Mathabhanga-Jamaldah State Highway in Cooch Behar. It is learnt that a speeding truck hit the vehicle from behind near Palpara. The vehicle turned turtle in the impact. In the accident, one woman died on the spot while three others succumbed on way to the hospital.

Among the dead is a teenager girl. An official said that two boys were injured in the incident. The injured were taken to the Jamaldah Primary Health Centre from where they were shifted to Super Specialty Hospital in Jalpaiguri for specialized treatment. The identity of the dead or the injured was not immediately known.

Police said they were all hailing from Mathabhanga 1 Namnar block in Dharanirbari area. Mathabhanga and Mekhligonj police responded to the accident and carried out spot investigation at the accident site. It is said that the victims were returning home from the 'Naamsankirtan' ceremony at the government house in Bhogramguri at the time of the accident.

We are making efforts to establish contact with the families of the deceased. We have also started a look out for the truck driver who is absconding since the incident, an official. The accident comes less than a week after two persons were killed and several others were injured after a speeding truck rammed into the car in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district. After the collision, the car lost control and hit a divider on the National Highway 2 at Kalla More.