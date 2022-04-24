Kaliachak: Five children suffered injuries in a bomb explosion at a house in West Bengal's Malda district on Sunday. The incident occurred in Gopalganj, under the Kaliachak Police Station area of the district. According to information, the bombs were kept behind the house of one Nikhil Saha, which the children came upon while playing.

Locals said they heard the explosion, rushed to the spot, and found the children who had been injured. Following the incident, Kaliachak police rushed to the spot, recovering in the process two jars of bombs. The bomb disposal squad has been summoned to the spot.

The police further informed that two among the five were in a critical condition, and have been shifted for treatment to Malda Medical College and Hospital. They also said that a probe was on to identify who had kept the bomb in the concerned spot. Police SP Amitava Maiti noted that the area had been cordoned off, adding that the rest of the bombs will be detonated on Monday.

(With agency inputs)