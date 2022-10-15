Kolkata: West Bengal tasted its moment of pride when a class 12 student from Durgapur made it to the India Book of Records thanks to her knack for reading and writing. As many as five books have been written by her which are published at the national level.

Swastika Ghat, who lives in Ispat Nagar in West Bengal, is a class 12 student at an English medium school in Durgapur. She had a distinct interest in music and drawing since childhood and loves reading books of various national and international levels.

In the midst of 2019, when the situation in the country was in turmoil due to corona, she started writing books. Her writeups began with various stories of people's lives. Within a few months, Swastika had completed writing five books on various topics related to the country and beyond. She also started writing about the Covid situation.

Later, she sent those books to the India Book of Records. It is also reported that the books written by her were published within a few days. Several acknowledgments have also been sent. Soon after the books were published, they were sold through two international and several domestic agencies.