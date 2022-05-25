South 24 Parganas (West Bengal): In a rare surgery the doctors of Diamond Harbour Medical College and Hospital – a rural sub-divisional hospital more than 50 km away from Kolkata gave a new lease life to a Bangladeshi woman by creating artificial reproductive organs which will help her indulge in sexual life like any other woman.

The treated woman did not have vagina and uterus since birth. Surgeries were performed on her to create them so that she can lead a healthy and normal life. This is the fourth such surgery conducted in the hospital in the last one year. Though the surgery was conducted a few days before, it came to light after the hospital authorities decided to share the information on Wednesday.

“We kept this information a secret because we wanted to protect the identity of the woman. The woman left for Bangladesh on Tuesday and now we felt we could share the information,” a senior doctor said. Sources in the hospital said that a 21-year-old Bangladeshi woman came to the outpatient department a fortnight ago.

During her visit, doctors diagnosed her with Müllerian agenesis. “This is a rare condition. The person has grown up as a typical woman as per her genetic condition but without reproductive organs. Naturally, she cannot lead a normal conjugal life,” one of the doctors who treated her said.

The doctor decided to operate on her to construct the sex organs which are absent. "Technically the operation is known as Vaginoplasty is a procedure to construct or repair a vagina and the uterus. It is a complicated surgery,” the doctor said. The team was led by Somajita Chakraborty, head, the women and child care department, who is also doing her research on the subject and has published international papers on this.

Speaking to the media, one of the members of the team Manas Saha said, “this is a rare disease but we have done this kind of operation before. The operation is highly risky but we are thankful that we have cent percent success in all the four operations we have done so far”. However, the doctors are of the opinion that she will have to take help of surrogacy if she wants to become a mother.

Though the woman was not available for comment, according to her relatives, they came to know about the treatment from you tube. “We got in touch with the hospital authorities and they asked us to come to the hospital and accordingly we came. We hope that she will be normal now and can lead a normal life,” the relative told from Bangladesh over phone. “She is fine and will come back for review in the appointed time,” he added.

