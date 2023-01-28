Jalpaiguri: Dhaniram Toto has been awarded the Padma Shri for his relentless work in promoting the education of the Totos, a tribe that is on the verge of extinction. Dhaniram wants an autonomous development commission for the development of the tribe. He is currently serving as the president of Toto Kalyan Samiti of Ballalaguri Grampanchayat of Madarihat Birpara block in the Alipurduar district of West Bengal.

Dhaniram Toto took the leading role in developing the Toto language starting from developing a Toto script. He was conferred with the Padma Shri award this year for his outstanding contribution for the creation of Toto scripts and letters. He lives in a small house in a quite simple manner. Dhaniram, from the lap of the trading hills on the border of India and Bhutan, is a great nature lover.

For a long time, Dhaniram's dream was that all the people of the world could have separate letters and languages, why would the Totos be deprived of that? So he created the scripts and letters for the Toto people in order to save the language from its extinction. He has created a 37-letter alphabet with the help of an Australian.

At present, Toto literature flourishes with poems and novels written in Toto. Dhaniram who represents the Totos in the world is suffering from geriatry. With age taking a toll on him, he struggles to recall several memories. "It is a big deal that I will be conferred with the Padma Shri," Dhaniram said.

"I think the lotus is the gift of Toto people. I want to tell the government that the Toto Autonomous Council is what I want. This is what the Totos want so that they can plan and improve their future. Today, I want to cry like a child. I never wanted a title. I just wanted the Totos to be recognized in society. This award is really a victory for the Toto society at last," he added.