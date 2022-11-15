Central govt should either clear states' dues or step down: West Bengal CM
Published on: 43 minutes ago
Central govt should either clear states' dues or step down: West Bengal CM
Published on: 43 minutes ago
Jhargram(West Bengal): The Central government should either clear states' dues or step down. Centre holding up NREGA funds, are we expected to beg for our dues? If the Centre does not clear the state's dues, we may have to stop paying GST, says West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while addressing the media at Jhargram on Wednesday. (PTI)
