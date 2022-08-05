New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Friday evening. Banerjee arrived here on Thursday on a four-day visit. She was scheduled to meet Prime Minister to discuss multiple issues, including GST and dues for her state.

Earlier on Thursday, Banerjee met her party's MPs and discussed with them about happenings in Parliament and also about the roadmap for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The West Bengal chief minister is also scheduled to attend a Niti Aayog meeting on August 7.