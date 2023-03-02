Sagardighi: The Left-Congress alliance secured its first seat in the West Bengal Assembly, post-2021 assembly elections, on Thursday after Congress candidate Bayron Biswas winning the bypoll from the Sagardighi Assembly constituency in Murshidabad district of West Bengal defeating his nearest rival Debashish Banerjee of Trinamool Congress by 22,980 votes.

Reacting to the development, Congress parliamentarian and a party heavyweight from Murshidabad Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the result conveyed to people that Mamata Banerjee was not invincible. "Sagardighi has shown entire Bengal that Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress can be defeated. Murshidabad has always been the stronghold of Congress. The dominance of the Leftists has also been witnessed. TMC did not get much support in Murshidabad," an elated Chowdhury noted.

During 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the MP could only hold on to his Berhampore seat, which, too, the Congress lost during the 2021 Assembly elections. With the Panchayat elections just around the corner, the result spells promise for the Left-Congress alliance. "They (TMC) had police and goons in their hands whereas we had people's love, which is our capital."

This is the difference. Congress and Left unitedly fought the elections, but many in the Trinamool camp also voted for Congress to punish the ruling party for its corruption" he added. Meanwhile, CM Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced that TMC would contest alone in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. "An immoral alliance has taken place between Congress, CPI(M),and BJP. BJP transferred its votes to Congress while CPI(M) and Congress had already come together," she claimed.