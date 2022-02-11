Kolkata: Biman Bandopadhyay, the Speaker of West Bengal Assembly on Friday dismissed the petition from BJP demanding disqualification of Mukul Roy from the state legislative assembly.

Although Mukul Roy got elected as a BJP candidate in the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections, soon after the results were announced he joined Trinamool Congress. Later, he was also appointed by the speaker as the chairman of the public accounts committee of the state assembly. BJP appealed to the speaker for the removal of Mukul Roy from the chair of MLA on grounds that he cannot continue as a BJP legislator after joining Trinamool Congress.

The hearing went on for some time and finally on Friday, the assembly speaker Biman Bandopadhyay dismissed the plea of the BJP. The speaker observed that BJP was not able to present any substantiating documents to prove that Mukul Roy has changed the party.

The leader of the opposition in the state assembly earlier submitted a 64-page petition to the office of the speaker. After 12 hearings finally, the speaker dismissed the petition on Friday.

Mukul Roy’s counsels argued that nowhere Roy was seen accepting the flag of any rival political party. According to them, Mukul might have visited the office of Trinamool Congress out of sheer courtesy, and hence the anti-defection law is not applicable for him.

Reacting to the speaker’s observation, BJP said that they will approach the Supreme Court of India against this decision of the speaker. The state parliamentary affairs minister, Partha Chattopadhyay said the speaker’s verdict on this count is final.