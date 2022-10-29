Kolkata: The West Bengal visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 5 has been postponed, said sources in State Secretariat Nabanna on Saturday. A letter received from the MHA has no mention of a future date and does not bear any specific reasons, officials further stated.

"The proposed meeting of the Eastern Zonal Council has been postponed for now. It will now take place on a different date. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will not be visiting the city next week," the official said, as per news agency PTI.

Those familiar with the issue in Nabanna said there was an important Home Ministry meeting on the same day, which the HM would be attending. Alongside, WB CM Mamata Banerjee, her counterparts from Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Sikkim, too, were supposed to attend the meeting which would focus on various issues, including internal security and work due for the completion of the Eastern freight corridor.

In 2018, the EZCC meet had taken place in the state, chaired by the-then Home Minister Rajnath Singh. The postponement, significantly, comes in the backdrop of Mamata Banerjee's recent pullout from the 'Chintan Shivir' in Haryana's Surajkund, addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.