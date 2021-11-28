Nadia (West Bengal) At least 18 people were killed and five others injured in a road accident that took place in West Bengal's Phulbari area of Nadia district late on Saturday night, police said.

According to the police, people in a matador car were proceeding to the Nabadeep crematorium funeral rites from Bagda of North 24 Parganas on Saturday night when the mishap took place.

The matador was hit by a stone-laden lorry, which was parked on the side of the road, at Phulbari area under Hanskhali Police Station limits of Nadia, resulting in the death of 18 people on the spot.

The injured people have been shifted to Shaktinagar district hospital.

Locals claimed that the accident was due to the dense fog and the high speed of vehicle.

READ :Maha: Four warkaris killed, 23 injured after being hit by mini-truck near Pune, driver detained