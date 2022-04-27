Kolkata: After several instances of criminal activity in the state including rape and murder, as well as the recent Maoist, resurface targetting the ruling Trinamool Congress, as many as 17 IPS officers were reshuffled by the state secretariat, Nabanna on Tuesday. According to Nabanna's new guidelines, DC DD IPS Debsmita Das of Kolkata Police has been given the posting of Deputy Commissioner, Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate.

Besides, IG STF of Kolkata Police Rajesh Kumar has been made Additional Commissioner of Police. IPS Dhritiman Sarkar, who was the SP of Bankura district, was posted as superintendent of Diamond Harbour police. Vaibhav Tiwari, who was Baruipur Superintendent of Police, will take charge as Bankura District Superintendent of Police.

Following the Hanskhali gang-rape, Ranaghat Superintendent of Police Sayak Das was transferred to the post of SS CID. Malda district superintendent Amitabh Maiti has also been given a new posting. It may be recalled that five children were injured while playing with a bomb in Maldah district On Sunday. It is believed that Amitabh Maiti was transferred to IB in the wake of the incident.

However, sources said this massive reshuffle in the IPS circle is a routine transfer. Besides this, Debasmita Das has been made the new Deputy Commissioner for the satellite township of Bidhannagar. She was in the detective department of Kolkata Police.