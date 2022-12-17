Malda (West Bengal): A youth has killed his friend for taunting him for a long time over the later's father having an illicit affair with his- the accused's-mother. Police said that the incident took place in the Sahapur panchayat in West Bengal's Malda district.

The incident came to light when the body of the deceased Vishnu Ravidas (25) was recovered from the bank of Mahananda river at Chatian junction of Sahapur panchayat pf Old Malda on December 9. Upon seeing the body of Vishnu, who had been missing since the night of December 6, his family members suspected foul play and lodged a complaint at the Malda Police Station.

When during the investigation police questioned Vishnu's close friend Mangal Ravidas, he confessed to strangling Vishnu to death as Vishnu's father was involved in an illicit affair with his mother and Vishnu used to tease him in front of their other friends saying that he has seen Mangal's mother in compromising situations with his (Vishnu's) father.

Police sources said that fed up with his friend's taunts, Mangal decided to teach Vishnu a lesson. On the night of December 6, when Vishnu and Mangal were drinking alcohol in a sugarcane field Vishnu again started to taunt Mangal.

They further revealed that unable to control his anger Mangal pounced on Vishnu and strangled him to death with a belt and later dumped his body into a pit on the bank of the Mahananda river. Following his statement, Mangal was arrested by Malda Police on Friday night. He was produced before a district court on Saturday and was remanded to jail custody for 14 days.

“My mother once ran away with his father. There was also an illicit relationship between the two. Vishnu always used to tease me about it. So I killed him," said Mangal when he was being taken to court by police.