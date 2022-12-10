Chinsurah (West Bengal): A woman's body was recovered from the cupboard of a house in the Shyambabur Ghat area of Chinsurah in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Saturday. Police sources said that the deceased has been identified as Bharti Dhara (62). The woman's husband and son have been arrested in relation to the case, they added.

Bharti Dhara lived with her husband Kashinath Dhara in a makeshift tin house. Police said that Kashinath allegedly murdered his wife due to a family dispute and stuffed her in the closet. They further revealed that the deceased was missing since December 8.

Kashinath, an alcoholic, was unemployed while Bharti used to run the family by working as a housekeeper. Kashinath allegedly took money from his wife and used to spend it on alcohol every day. There was a tiff between the two recently, locals said adding that Bharati was last seen by locals in the area on Thursday morning.

Bharati's son Vishwanath Dhara lives next door. He said that when he opened the closet in his parents' house his mother's body fell on the floor. A relative of the deceased alleged that it was Kashinath who killed his wife and stuffed the body in the cupboard.

Upon being informed about the incident police reached the spot and recovered the decomposed body and sent it for autopsy. It is learnt that the body has been sent to Kolkata as it has decomposed.

The woman's son Viswanath Dhara said, "I thought mother went to her aunt's house. But after two days, I found that she was not there. I posted her photo on social media. Today morning, while looking for clothes in the closet, her body fell on the floor." The daughter-in-law of the deceased Kajal Dhara was killed by her husband.