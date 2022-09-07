Kolkata (West Bengal): The West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) unearthed a militant training camp in the Deulkota area of South 24 Parganas while interrogating two accused terrorists arrested earlier. Saddam Hossain and Sameer Hossain, who were in police custody on suspicions of being terrorists, revealed that they were entrusted with the responsibility of providing militant training to the youth and children in the state.

They further informed that the training plan was aimed at expanding the militant network in the state and thereby creating a safe haven for terrorists in West Bengal. To execute their plan, they made a conscious choice of staying in the quaint village of Deulkota located in the Diamond Harbor. They gradually started making acquaintances with the youth in the area, to easily brainwash them later and get them into militant training. The strategy was to create hatred among these youth towards the dispensation and then slowly get them onboard for militant activities.

As informed by the STF sources, they were given this training through news, audio tapes, and books that imparted hatred. The investigators recovered a large number of books on terrorist ideology, tape recorders, and several phone numbers from the site where Samir and Saddam conducted the training.

Both the accused were arrested recently during a joint search operation conducted by the STF along with Diamond Harbor Police. Getting wind of their impending arrest, one of the accused Samir Hussain had fled to Mumbai, but was arrested there. The investigators then arrested Saddam Hussain from the Deulkota area of the Diamond Harbor and began the investigation.