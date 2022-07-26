Kolkata : West Bengal Minister & former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee reaches CGO complex in Kolkata after an ED custody was ordered for him till 3rd August. West Bengal Minister & former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee arrives at Kolkata airport. He will be taken to the CGO complex after an ED custody was ordered for him till 3rd August.

A Kolkata court on Monday granted 10 days' Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and his alleged associate Arpita Mukherjee, who were arrested in connection with its probe into the school jobs scam. The ED had prayed for 14 days' custody of Chatterjee, stating that AIIMS, Bhubaneswar has said in a report after medical examination of the minister that no active intervention is required over his health.

Rejecting a bail prayer of the minister, special ED Court judge Jibon Kumar Sadhu at Bankshall court here extended ED custody of the minister and also of Mukherjee till August 3. The court directed in its order that the two accused persons, who were arrested on July 23, be produced before it again on August 3. Chatterjee was produced before the court on Saturday and remanded to two-day ED custody, while Mukherjee was produced before the court on Sunday and remanded to one-day custody.

