Kolkata: The body of a woman patient admitted to the obstetrics and gynaecology department of National Medical College and Hospital here was found in the building's back yard on Monday, a police official said. Police have initiated a probe into the matter, he said. Achiya Bibi, a resident of South 24 Parganas district was admitted to the hospital and gave birth to a baby boy last week.

She was found missing from the ward on Sunday evening when her husband went there to give her food. Her family lodged a complaint with the Beniapukur police station, the official said. She had left the ward saying that she was going to the toilet but did not return and could not be traced till 10PM. On Monday morning at around 10.30 a m her body was spotted at the back of the building. "It is a mystery that the woman's body was found there. It is quite impossible for her to jump from the floor where her ward is situated," the official said. Investigation into the case is on and forensic experts and detectives of Kolkata Police's homicide department visited the spot. (PTI)