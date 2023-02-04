Malda: A coveted space from a troubled place - or so can be dubbed the dreamy rise of Mohammad Nesar Khaled, who hails from Kalichak in West Bengal's Malda district. This, however, does not merely cover the extent of effort on part of the latter, who started his journey from Bamangram locality of the city - notorious over the years for anti-social activities - as the area, for now, is resting its hopes on Khaled who is set to join the state police force as Deputy Superintendent of Police.

Khaled recently secured fifth position in Group B of the West Bengal Civil Services Exam. The feat did not come without struggle, the student says, noting his inability in the selection process despite clearing the WBCS written examinations back in 2019.

Khaled's success is further accentuated if one takes a stroll to his residence. Born the eldest of three children of Mohabbul Sheikh and Mosammad Unzela Bibi, Khaled's education was almost entirely sponsored by the Al Ameen Mission, after an accident at work rendered Sheikh without a steady job for several years.

"Earlier I used to work under a contractor of the electricity department. Once, in an accident, I fell from the electric pole and had to lie in bed for a long time. Since then I have been picking plastic bags" Sheikh explains, adding that the school noting Khaled's educational acumen and sponsoring his studies has largely helped lessen the financial constraints the family could otherwise face.

Khaled says, however, that the institution was ready to sponsor engineering studies for him, but he had his eyes elsewhere. "I was preparing for it for a long time. The aim always was to remove the disrepute that Kaliachak had, and do something for the local Muslim community, especially the younger generation. In 2019 I cleared the written exam and was called for an interview, but ultimately did not get the opportunity to serve. Finally, I succeeded in WBPS (West Bengal Police Service) exams in 2020" he says.

When asked about his selection of the field of work, Khaled explained that administration is what kept society in check. "Many parents want, or even push, their children towards studying medicine. It is far more lucrative. But I always had my eyes on administrative services, as this is the spine of society. Social betterment and making sure the government schemes reach the poor can go a long way," the newly inducted police officer added.