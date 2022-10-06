Kolkata: Despite a previous order noting a holiday period for West Bengal government employees till October 11, public servants and bureaucrats will start working from home from October 8, a source in the state secretariat informed on Thursday.

Those in 'Nabanna' familiar with the developments further said that the state government's e-office server, inactive between October 2 and 7 due to server maintenance, will be up and running starting the eighth of this month, and officials will be able to log in remotely.

The e-office server, which provides the opportunity for all state administration employees to not be physically present in the office, is expected to accelerate things for the employees and the government.

Also read: Deserted by Didi, tainted WB minister Partha Chatterjee looks up to Ma Durga's divine intervention