Bidhannagar (WB): Four persons have been arrested and one more is on the run after the dead bodies of two abducted boys from Kolkata's Baguihati area surfaced at a morgue in Basirhat, located in the South 24 Parganas district, on Monday night.

On August 22, the deceased, identified as cousins Atanu Dey and Abhishek Naskar, went missing from their residences. Subsequently, their families received messages seeking a ransom of Rs 1 crore.

"On August 24, a complaint was registered at the Baguihati police station by one Biswanath Dey, noting that his son Atanu Dey and his nephew Abhishek Naskar were missing since August 22. A case was subsequently lodged for kidnapping based on the complaint. Mr. Dey, in the complaint, mentioned that his neighbour Satyendra Choudhury alias Jamai might be behind the disappearance.

In the meantime, he kept getting several messages, demanding amounts such as Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1 crore as ransom. However, since they were unable to speak to the boys, they did not take the conversation any further," Bidhannagar Police DC DD Biswajit Ghosh told the media.

"We, too, tried to ensure that no harm was done to the two. Yesterday, one among the accused, identified as Abhijit Bose, was nabbed by us via inputs. During interrogation, he informed that he, alongside Choudhury and several others, had killed the boys by strangling them inside a car on the night of August 22," the officer said.

Atanu had provided Satyendra Rs 50,000 to purchase a bike for him. However, the accused did not get the bike, nor did he return the money to the teenager, police officials said. On August 22, the group had asked the 17-year-old to join them, saying they were on their way to a showroom. Naskar, too, had accompanied them at this point, cops further noted.

After the arrest of Bose, subsequently three more accused - Shamim Ali, Sahil Molla and Dibyendu Das - were arrested. Choudhury, the main accused, is still at large. Meanwhile, the news of the double-murder has increased tension in the area, as locals near Dey's residence in Jagatpur staged a protest demanding justice. They also vandalized the house of accused Choudhury.