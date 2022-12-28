Belda (West Bengal): Residents of Belda in West Medinipur were left astonished as they witnessed fire erupting from the inside of the tree on Tuesday evening. The incident took place in the Asda area in West Medinipur. The tree filled with glowing red-hot flames from within was a surprising scene and could be seen even from far away distance.

The red flames spiraled up the trunk of the Arjuna tree as the rest of the tree's branches and leaves remained unaffected by the smoldering fire. Locals flocked to the area to see the incident. The fire within the tree seemed like that of a gas burner. The fire is believed to have been caused by a flammable gas.

The Belda police reached the spot after being alerted by the locals in the area, though they have not been able to ascertain the cause of fire yet. A forest official in Medinipur said that just fires are not unusual while explaining the scientific reasons behind them. "This fire is not a new incident. Some gas under the roots must have come out through the hollow trunk of the tree and caused the fire."

The police administration moved the residents away from the spot of the incident for safety. People captured the entire incident on their mobile phones, the video of which is doing rounds on social media.