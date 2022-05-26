Raghunathganj: In yet another startling incident of crime on the suspicion of witchcraft, members of a family in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Thursday were beaten up before being allegedly forced to consume urine. The horrendous incident has surfaced from the Mathurapur locality of the Raghunathganj area in the district. After the video started circulating on the internet, Raghunathganj Police opened a probe into the incident.

The clip shows the concerned family surrounded by a mob, who are demanding answers from them and occasionally striking the older male member with a stick. This is followed by the family being forced to consume a liquid out of a can. Shortly after, it gained traction on social media, the video prompted criticism from several quarters. The incident follows a similar matter on Wednesday when a man from Dakshin Dinajpur district was killed on the suspicion of witchcraft after he predicted the death of his neighbor in an inebriated condition.

