Durgapur: A man and his wife were found dead at their residence in the Babnabera area of Durgapur, in the state's Paschim Bardhaman district, on Wednesday. The deceased were identified as Akash Akur and wife Pampa Ruidas.

The duo got married two years back but faced harassment at the hand of Akur's family members , who could not accept Pampa as their daughter-in-law, alleged locals. The torture intensified when she became pregnant, they further claimed.

"Both of them loved each other, but Akash's family never accepted the marriage. Her (Pompa) in-laws never let her speak to me, and always kept guard on her," mother of the deceased stated.

Following the incident, police arrived at the spot and took the bodies for post-mortem. An investigation has started in the incident. Cops denied to comment on the matter when asked about the issue.