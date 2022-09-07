Bidhannagar: In what appears to be an effort towards corrective measures, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday ordered the suspension of Baguihati Police Station Officer-in-charge Kallol Ghosh amid widespread allegations of police negligence in the recent death of two teenagers.

"The culprits will not be spared and exemplary punishment will be given. At the same time, complaints of police negligence will also be investigated. On this day, the Chief Minister ordered the suspension of Baguiati police station OC Kallol Ghosh. CID will now probe into the whole matter" Minister Firhad Hakim said, while speaking to the media.

Also read: WB: Cousin duo abducted on Aug 22 found dead; 4 arrested, one more on the run

This comes after the bodies of cousins Atanu Dey and Abhishek Naskar were discovered at a morgue in Basirhat, in the state's South 24 Paragana district, nearly a fortnight after they went missing in Kolkata's Baguihati area on August 22. meanwhile, received ransom calls demanding amounts such as Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1 crore, but did not proceed the conversation after they were unable to speak to the boys.

Currently, four persons have been arrested in relation to the incident, while the prime suspect, Satyendra Choudhury, is still on the run. Meanwhile, the state women's wing of the BJP, in light of the incident, has been protesting since Wednesday morning in Baguihati PS premises demanding a proper probe into the dual deaths.