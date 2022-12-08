Kolkata: The family members of Hindustani classical singer Ustad Rashid Ali Khan accused the West Bengal police of misbehaving with them, saying their car driver has been arrested on 'fabricated charges' of drunken driving. Khan's car was stopped near Chingrighata junction and his driver was taken into custody for alleged drunken driving, sources said.

Local Beliaghata Traffic Guard stopped Khan's driver who was arrested after his physical examination reportedly revealed that he was driving under the influence of alcohol. As soon as the driver was arrested, Rashid Khan's wife raised serious objections and got into an argument with the policemen.

The car was impounded and taken to the local Pragati Maidan police station. Khan's wife and daughter accused the cops of misbehaving with them. After the incident, Rashid Khan was summoned and allegedly made to wait outside the police station. Khan's family complained that the cops at the Pragati Maidan Police Station did not speak to the singer even though he waited outside the Beliaghata Traffic Guard.

The family also claimed that their driver was not drunk. KP headquarters Lalbazar claimed that the driver of Rashid Khan’s car was detained and taken to hospital. Meanwhile, the incident led to a political slugfest with Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari seizing the opportunity to attack the police. “I condemn the discourteous treatment meted out to revered Hindustani Classical Singer; Padma Bhushan Ustad Rashid Khan by the Kolkata Police."

In a tweet, Adhikari said, "The Pragati Maidan Police Officials asked him to come down to the Police Station at 4 am in the morning & misbehaved with him & his family. First the Beleghata Traffic Guard Officials stopped his vehicle & asked for bribes from his driver or else they threatened to press false drunken driving charges. When he refused to pay, they took the vehicle to the Pragati Maidan Police Station and detained him."

Expressing serious concern, Suvendu Adhikari asked, "If Celebrities are facing such harassment just imagine the plight of the common man in Bengal. Such atrocities under the Police Raj of CP Kolkata are very common these days. I have faced similar situations and have been wrongly penalised for traffic violations without any evidence”.