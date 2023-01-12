Bishnupur: West Bengal BJP leader and Bishnupur MP Soumitra Khan on Thursday claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the reincarnation of Swami Vivekananda.

Speaking to the media after an event hosted by the party's state unit celebrating the 161st birth anniversary of Vivekananda, Khan said, "In my opinion, Swamiji in a new avatar has been re-born as Narendra Modi. The way the Prime Minister has been dedicating himself to the service of the country is very much akin to how Swamiji had led the youth in his time."

Taking a dig at the BJP MP, CPI(M) leader Mohammad Salim said the characteristic trait could be called borrowing light from others. "Those who do not have any light of their own, try to get illuminated by the light emanating from others. Mamata Banerjee tries to do the same, by organising carnivals on the occasion of Durga Puja, and these people try to do the same by bringing into the picture various noted personalities, sometime Swami Vivekananda, sometimes Shyama Prasad, sometimes Netaji."

Paying homage to the spiritual leader, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said the former's teachings "have inspired generations to walk on the path of service and devotion to mankind."

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari posted a video of his visit to Swamiji's ancestral home and described Vivekananda as "the spiritual awakener of Modern India and a timeless youth icon who is revered the world over".