Kolkata: It was Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who a few days ago advised the unemployed youth in West Bengal to become self-reliant by selling food items such as tea, chop, ghugni (chickpea curry) as well as clothes, with the statement subsequently drawing flak from the Opposition.

While turning on tables with regard to the remark, the BJP on Wednesday, as the party's councilors were seen selling jhalmuri and ghugni in front of Kaliyaganj municipal corporation building in the state's North Dinajpur district.

Speaking on their stance, BJP Council Gouranga Das said the stance was 'inspired' by the Chief Minister's comments. "I have taken inspiration from the honorable CM's comment. She said by selling jhalmuri one can earn crores, so we have tried that out. Durga puja is coming, and we want to capitalize on this lucrative trade," he noted.

Reacting to the development, meanwhile, Kaliaganj Municipality Chairman Ramnibas Saha said, "I am delighted that they are following Didi's advice. No work should be looked down upon, and one can benefit from anything. My own history is somewhat similar. I have never run after a job despite being educated."