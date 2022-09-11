WB: BJP accuses TMC of bombing Sitalkuchi rally
Published on: 8 minutes ago
Kolkata: Chaos erupted in Sitalkuchi in West Bengal's Coochbehar district on Sunday after BJP workers-supporters in a rally conducted by the party accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of bombing the procession. Visuals of BJP workers clashing with the police emerged from the rally which started in the Sitalkuchi market area.
More details awaited.
