Siliguri: An alleged ISI agent was nabbed by the West Bengal Police’s Special Task Force (STF) on Wednesday, officials said. The accused has been identified as Guddu Kumar who originally hails from Champaran in Bihar but was based out of Siliguri for the last two years, an official said. He was staying at a rented house in Bharat Nagar area of ward number 24 of Siliguripur area.

Also read: Bihar clerk caught for passing on sensitive information to suspected ISI agent

STF DSP Sudeep Bhattacharya said the accused was arrested during a raid following inputs from intelligence sources. He was produced in the Jalpaiguri court on Wednesday which remanded him to 14-day police custody for further investigation into the matter. According to sources, the accused used to roam freely in the city as a toto driver so that no one could track his movements.

Further probe into the case is going on.