Jalpaiguri(West Bengal): Vande Bharat Express will now run from New Jalpaiguri to Guwahati soon, informed a senior railway official. Railways are already working on the track to run a fast train from New Jalpaiguri (NJP) to Guwahati at a speed of 130 km per hour, General Manager of North Eastern Frontier Railway (NEFR) Ansul Gupta said.

The NEFR General Manager, accompanied by Dilip Kumar Singh, the Divisional Railway Manager of Alipurduar Division, the Chief Security Commissioner of RPF, and other senior railway officials visited Jalpaiguri Road Station on Friday.

"We have sent the proposal of Vande Bharat Express from New Jalpaiguri to Guwahati. Since the car runs all over India, whatever happens, will happen simultaneously across India," Ansul Gupta said. As soon as the car racks arrive, the movement of cars will begin, he added as he explained the functioning of the project.

"There is a lot of work underway on the railway track. This railway line is now number two in the North Eastern Frontier Railway. Our North East Frontier Railway track work is of a high standard. We have a good situation in terms of safety and train speed," Gupta said.

"We will upgrade the train running from Malda to New Jalpaiguri at a speed of 130 km by March 30. Currently, it runs at a speed of 130 km from New Jalpaiguri to Guwahati," Gupta said, adding that it will be completed by December 2023.

"We have been able to connect Jalpaiguri Road Station to the Amrit Bharat Project. New Jalpaiguri is a large-scale station. Besides, we'll also develop the Jalpaiguri Road Station. In addition to residential buildings, there will be shopping malls, medical facilities for passengers and lift escalators. The booking counter will be open for 24 hours. There will be the provision of low-cost hotels. In addition, railway track infrastructure will also be strengthened," Gupta added.

Jalpaiguri MP Dr Jayant Kumar Roy, tourism businessman, Jalpaiguri Nagarik Mancha along with local businessmen and political parties demanded the stoppage in long-distance trains to the general manager. The general manager said that several proposals including the stoppage one have been given.

"We will look into them and send them to the railway board. I had a detailed discussion with Jalpaiguri MP. For the development of tourism, there has been a demand for trains from the South to Goa. We are looking into the matter. We want to check the passenger rush. We will have a food court at Jalpaiguri Road. Catering stalls will be installed. If there is any complaint with food, we will take action," the general manager added.