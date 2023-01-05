Kolkata: Railway authorities identified the people involved in stone pelting on Vande Bharat Express train in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri, officials said on Thursday. The stone pelters have been identified after examining the CCTV footage of the train. Eastern Railways has zeroed in on the stone pelters and legal action is being taken against them.

Two stone pelting incidents on the train were reported on Monday and Tuesday in Malda's Kumarganj and Jalpaiguri respectively. The stone pelting incidents in which a glass door and two windows were damaged came on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off Bengal’s first Vande Bharat Express from Howrah to New Jalpaiguri on December 30. The train began its regular service on January 1. Sources said a stone pelting incident also took place at Magurjan in Bihar. The RPF DIG of the Kathiar Division is likely to visit the spot today.

The CCTV footage obtained for the investigation into the multiple attacks on Vande Bharat Express identified the miscreants. A closed circuit camera outside the train shows several people pelting stones at the train. The Eastern Railway has released the footage. The culprits are being searched with the help of a CCTV clip.

Also read: West Bengal: Stones pelted at Vande Bharat Express for the second time in less than 24 hours

The footage shows several people huddled on both sides of the track before climbing onto a bridge with stones in their hands and subsequently hurling them at the running train. Sources said the incident took place at Magurjan in Bihar at 12.35 pm. DIG RPF of the Kathia division is set to visit the spot on Thursday. The country's first semi-high-speed train was flagged off on December 30 and stones were pelted at the train for two consecutive days on January 2 and 3 since it started its operation.

Once at New Jalpaiguri station, the C-3 and C-6 coaches of Vande Bharat Express were damaged and the glass was broken on January 2. The second instance was near Maldar Kumarganj station the very next day. As a result, the windows and doors of the C-13 coach were broken. However, after the incident, Eastern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Eklavya Chakraborty informed that the number of Railway Police (RP) has been increased at each station. Security has been beefed up, especially at the stations where the incidents took place. It is said, "Trains belong to us. Railways are national assets. Therefore, it is our responsibility to protect the railways. Stone pelting on trains is a punishable offence," he warned.