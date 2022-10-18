Murshidabad (WB): Love is said to transcend all boundaries. It has, at least, for Farhana (22), a woman who dared to travel all the way from the United States to Murshidabad in West Bengal to meet her lover. Farhana, a US citizen of Bangladeshi origin, got acquainted with Mushafir Hossain, a social media content creator from Raninagar in the district, on a social media platform.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Farhana seemed rather excited about her future prospects. "This is not a random decision. We have known each other for the last three years, and I've been meaning to make this trip for a while. Visa cancellations delayed the journey. I also plan to get married and take him (Hossain) over to the US in the near future," she said.

Originally from the Brahmanbaria district in Bangladesh, Farhana said she is a resident of Lexington, Kentucky at the moment, and is holding down a part-time job upon completion of her studies.

Hossain, meanwhile, said that he too was ready to take the big step. "Believing in me, she left her family from far away and came to me. I will keep the dignity of this faith," he stated.