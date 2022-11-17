Siliguri (West Bengal) : Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari who was in a programme in Siliguri in North Bengal on Thursday suddenly fell ill on stage. The senior BJP leader was immediately examined by a doctor and he might cancel the rest of the program.

Gadkari was attending an event to launch the construction of the proposed 13 km four-lane elevated road along NH10 at the northern end of the city. According to sources the union minister complained about uneasiness in the middle of the programme and he went to the green room to take rest. As he felt even more sick a doctor was rushed in to examine him.

"Work for these projects will begin in December. The region will get a 5.12-km-long six-lane road, a 3.6-km four-lane road, and another 3.7 km elevated road. These projects will help improve connectivity and save time of travellers commuting to Darjeeling, Sikkim and Bhutan," Gadkari said during the programme. He also announced that a bridge on the Teesta River will soon be built at the cost of Rs 1,100 crore.

"Sudden drop in his blood sugar parameter led to the Union Minister’s illness. Doctors treated him. He has another programme later in the day but he might cancel the programme and return back to Delhi’’ said a BJP leader.

According to party sources, the Union Minister's blood sugar level has decreased. As per the advice of the doctor, Saline has been started. The minister received first aid in the green room. After that, a doctor from Siliguri was taken to see him through the green corridor.

Later, BJP MP from Darjeeling Raju Bista left for his home in a car with Nitin. Arrangements will be made for the Union Minister's treatment at his home in Matigara. Doctors are also with them.

Gadkari’s Siliguri visit is said to be a part of the BJP’s plan to project that the party is keen on executing major infrastructure projects in north Bengal, where the saffron camp made deep inroads in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday laid the foundation stone of three national highway projects worth Rs 1,206 crore in Siliguri area of north Bengal.

Gadkari, who is on a whirlwind tour of the state, said that infrastructure development in north Bengal is key to boosting the region's tourism industry.

Several other infrastructure projects are in the pipeline, he added. Gadkari, later in the day, is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of two more national highway projects at Raiganj in Uttar Dinajpur, besides four other projects at Kharagpur in the West Midnapore district.