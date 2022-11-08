Jalpaiguri (West Bengal): An auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) and a lady health visitor (LHV) hailing from West Bengal's Alipurduar district are among the 51 health workers who received the prestigious Florence Nightingale Award 2021 from President of India Droupadi Murmu. The duo Smita Kar and Donna Das Ghosh received the award from the President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi, on Monday.

Ghosh and Kar are on cloud nine for having won the award. Ghosh is an ANM at Dalmuni Division Health and Awareness Centre in Alipurduar District. She has been working as an ANM for a long time and has saved the lives of many pregnant women and babies. She has provided health services to tribal-dominated areas too.

Smita Kar, a health worker at Falakata Rural Hospital, has been working in tribal areas for the last 16 years. She has also played a key role in saving the lives of a lot of pregnant women over the years. The National Florence Nightingale Awards were instituted in the year 1973 by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, as a mark of recognition for meritorious services rendered by nurses and nursing professionals to society.