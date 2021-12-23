Kolkata (West Bengal): Two more people who had returned from foreign and had tested positive for Covid on Wednesday were found to have been infected by the Omicron variant in West Bengal. With this, the total number of Omicron-positive people in the state has increased to three.

One of the two persons, a resident of Alipore area in Kolkata had returned to the state from the the UK recently. He was tested COVID-19 positive and samples were sent for genome sequencing.

The second person who also recently returned to the state from Nigeria was also tested COVID-19 positive and his specimens were also sent for genome sequencing

Currently, both are under treatment and isolation at a private hospital and their condition is said to be stable.

Earlier, a seven-year boy who had returned to the state from Abu Dhabi via Hyderabad had tested positive for the Omicron strain.

