Kolkata: Two persons were arrested and fake currency notes worth Rs 10 lakhs were recovered from them by the Special Task Force of Kolkata police on Monday in the city's Dharmatala area. Both the accused, identified as Abdul Razzak Khan and Shahar Ali, are residents of the Barpeta district of neighbouring Assam, police said.

An official statement noted that acting on a tip-off, police personnel apprehended the duo from the Mayo Road-Dufferin Road crossing in central Kolkata, under Maidan police station limits on Monday following days of surveillance. A total of Rs 10 lakhs were recovered from them in the Rs 500 denomination, which was subsequently seized.

"On Monday, acting on a credible information the anti-FICN team of STF team successfully apprehended two Assam-based notorious counterfeit currency racketeers from Dufferin Road and Mayo Road crossing under Maidan police station limits. During the search, a huge amount of high-quality counterfeit Indian currency notes of Rs 500 denomination amounting to Rs 10 lakhs were seized from their possession" they said.

Following the arrest, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC, including 120B, 489B, and 489C. The accused are being questioned and the probe is on to identify where the currency was being supplied and if there are any more members in the racket. The police in Assam are also being contacted to gather more details, the West Bengal police said. The duo will be produced in the Bankshall court soon, they said.