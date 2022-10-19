Kolkata: Detectives of the Kolkata Police Special Task Force (STF) on Wednesday arrested two persons from the city who had allegedly issued threats to blow up government offices in Gujarat. The operation was initiated after the Gujarat Police STF got in touch with their West Bengal counterparts post- tracking the duo's cellphone tower location.

According to sources in Lalbazar, search ops were carried out in several areas of the city, including Gulshan Colony under Tiljala PS, as well as Beniapukur and Topsia localities under Anandapur Police Station. The accused have been identified as Habib Mondal and Sarbar Hossain.

The two were nabbed, subsequently, from Bondel Gate and Ladies Park areas in the southern parts of the city. It is learnt that militant connections are being probed in the incident.