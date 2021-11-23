Dubrajpur(West Bengal): The two factions of Trinamool Congress clashed at Durbajpur in Birbhum district of West Bengal, on Wednesday. It started with hurling brickbats and later both factions got engaged in clashes with firearms and crude bombs.

At least six people have reported being injured in the clashes. The conditions of the two people among them are critical. Seven people have been arrested so far.

Tension had been prevailing in the village for quite some time over allegations of corruption in housing schemes. On Tuesday, the administration started examining the houses under this scheme.

The two factions that got involved in the clashes are led by area president, Mukul Mondal and acting area president, Tarun Garai. One faction alleged that the administrative officers were examining the house of their confidants only being insisted by the rival faction. The clashes started and the bombing continued for a long period.

The police did not dare to enter the village. Later, a huge police contingent including the combat forces personnel entered the village.

Local BJP legislator, Anup Saha said that it is unthinkable that two factions of Trinamool Congress have got engaged in such violent clashes. “Corruption is there in every stage. The administration is a mute spectator,” he said.

