Kolkata: The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday released its 10-point manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections in Meghalaya in the presence of the party's National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee at an event held in Shillong. Abhishek Banerjee said that the TMC is not here to seek votes in Meghalaya ahead of the elections. "Some call us outsiders, but for the last one-and-a-half years, I have been fighting for people's demands. Trinamool Congress does not have a history of forgetting promises once elections are over," Abhishek Banerjee.

He further said that in most cases, political parties do not honour the promises they make before elections. "Trinamool Congress, on the other hand, does not want to make any promise to the people of Meghalaya. Rather, we are going to people's doorsteps with the 10-point manifesto. Fulfilling these promises after winning the elections will be the main task of the Trinamool Congress," he said.

The manifesto includes double-digit economic growth in the next five years, to double the GDP size and ensure a poverty-free Meghalaya; three lakh jobs and an allowance of Rs 1,000 monthly to every unemployed youth between the age group of 21 and 40 under the Meghalaya Youth Empowerment (MYE) scheme. One lakh laptops will be given to all higher secondary and college-going students in the state to facilitate digital education.

A direct transfer of Rs 1,000 per month will be given to a woman of every household as guaranteed universal income support under the Meghalaya Financial Inclusion for Women Empowerment (MFI WE) scheme. All social welfare pensions are to be increased to Rs 1,000 per month, doubling the financial assistance to PWD, single mothers, widows and senior citizens.

Rs 10,000 annual financial assistance will be given to all farmers in the state through the introduction of a new FARM (Farmers' Assistance for Rural Meghalaya) scheme. There will be Maternal and Child Care Centres in every block to provide efficient prenatal and postnatal services and Direct Benefit Transfers of Rs 1,200 annually to the families of all school-going children.

It also promises the facilitation of piped drinking water connections to all households. There will be a state-of-the-art multi-purpose stadium in each district. The 10-point manifesto also stated that the Border MoU signed with the Government of Assam is to be revoked, and police check posts at all strategic border areas are to be set up.