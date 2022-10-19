Bhatpara (West Bengal): Trinamool Congress activist Gaurav Prasad was shot at the Katadanga area of Ward No. 7 of Bhatpara Municipality during Trinamool Bijoya Sammilani on Tuesday. Bike-borne miscreants allegedly fired three rounds of bullets, one of which grazed his stomach. The miscreants are absconding.

The activist was taken to the State General Hospital and was discharged after preliminary treatment. The reason for the shooting is not yet known. Bhatpara Police has started an investigation. Police suspect that Gaurav is involved in the business of real estate and the firing happened for his business and personal reasons.