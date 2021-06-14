Kolkata (West Bengal): Amid speculations that some BJP leaders will be joining the Trinamool Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Monday alleged that "Todna-Jodna is part of TMC's dirty politics" while adding that action will be taken under the anti-defection law. "Todna-Jodna is part of TMC's dirty politics. They have been doing this for the past 10 years and nobody opposed it. But it is being opposed now and action will be taken under the anti-defection law," Adhikari told reporters here.

Earlier on Monday, 50 BJP MLAs headed by Suvendu Adhikari handed over a memorandum to West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. "50 MLAs of Opposition including Suvendu Adhikari have handed over a memorandum to me, attracting my attention towards four points including anti-defection law and incidents of Tiljala and Chandan Nagar," said West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Also read: Suvendu Adhikari moves Calcutta HC in connection with Tarpaulin theft case

"Being the Constitutional head of the state, let me make it clear that anti-defection law is applicable in full force in Bengal. It is as much applicable here as in other parts of the country," added the Governor. The development comes days after former BJP national vice president Mukul Roy and his son Subhranshu Roy joined the TMC on Friday. Further, another BJP MLA Rajib Banerjee met with Trinamool Congress's state general secretary Kunal Ghosh at the latter's residence here on Saturday. The BJP lost the polls but emerged as the second-largest party with 77 seats in the 294-member West Bengal Assembly. Trinamool Congress registered a landslide victory winning 213 seats. (ANI)